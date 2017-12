With almost all new 911s going turbo from this year, Porsche still believes there is room in the line-up for a hard-core purist’s version, rumoured to be called the 911 R. It’s not yet official, but speaking with head of Porsche South Africa Toby Venter at last week’s International launch of the new Porsche 911 at Kyalami in Johannesburg, it seems that if you want to see it, you’ll need to attend the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. …