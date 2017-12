Nissan Australia says while it may have initially had Nissan Altima sales in mind when it decided to use the mid-sized sedan for its return to top-level local motorsport, that focus has now shifted, with the brand's V8 Supercars involvement delivering greater benefits for SUV and dual-cab ute sales. Nissan Australia managing director and CEO Richard Emery says that while motorsport absolutely laid the foundation for Nissan in Australia, “it’s not all about selling cars". …