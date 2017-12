With the new Bentley Bentayga SUV expected to become the most popular model in the British brand’s lineup, the company has dismissed concerns that it will become SUV-oriented. Bentley sold more than 10,000 cars worldwide in 2015, making it the third year in a row that it has passed the 10k mark. Even so, with more than 5000 Bentayga SUVs expected to be produced in 2016 alone, that number is set to increase substantially. …