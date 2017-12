The Hyundai iLoad, Australia’s second-most-popular cargo van, has received a range of updates that bring it closer to its classy new European rivals such as the Volkswagen Transporter, Renault Trafic, Ford Transit Custom and Mercedes-Benz Vito. At the same time, its Hyundai iMax people-mover derivative has also been given some running changes that position it closer to fellow van-based people-carriers out there, such as the just-launched Volkswagen Multivan. …