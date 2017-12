The exterior of the Maserati Levante SUV has been revealed ahead of the car's debut at the Geneva motor show at the end of the month. Visually, the company's first SUV proves that patent drawings that were published online last year were bang on the money. Unusually for an SUV, the Levante features frameless door windows. Maserati has yet to grace the world with images of the Levante's interior. For now, these spy photos will have to suffice. …