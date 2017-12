There will be no BMW M2 Convertible, because the German brand’s performance arm doesn’t see the need for it. CarAdvice has just been at the launch of the all-new BMW M2 Coupe, where the chief engineer of the model, Frank Isenberg, made it clear that a drop-top model wasn’t on the cards. “We’ve got such a nice M235i Convertible. And convertibles are not for racetracks, they’re for cruising,” Isenberg said. …