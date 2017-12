It is hard to believe the Porsche Boxster is already 20 years old, but it is, and in that time Porsche reckons it has stood for "timeless roadster design with two seats, a clearly defined mid-engine concept and a classic soft top". Not much to argue with there, given the Boxster has delivered handsomely on all those fronts. "The Boxster is the car that really made me want to get into automotive design," says Mitja Borkert from Porsche Exterior Design. …