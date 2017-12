The next-generation, 2018 Subaru XV crossover has just been previewed at the 2016 Geneva motor show by the imaginatively named XV Concept. Arriving four months after the Tokyo premiere of the concept version of the next Impreza hatch and three after the Impreza sedan concept, the XV concept signposts the design direction for the next-generation model, the third piece in the Impreza-based puzzle. …