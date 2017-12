The 2016 Toyota Prius has launched in Australia with a starting price of $34,990 for the new and better equipped standard model, while the top-spec i-Tech model comes in at $43,990. Prices for the new Prius indicate a $2500 increase over the outgoing third-generation model (and a $1000 reduction on the i-Tech), which, along with the two generations before it, has found over three million sales worldwide, of which around 20,000 are in Australia. …