A new report indicates that a V6-powered entry-level Audi R8 model will debut in early 2018, with overseas sales beginning in the middle of the year. According to sources who have spoken to Car and Driver, the Audi R8's new entry-level engine will be a more powerful version of the direct-injection 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 that's currently doing service under the bonnet of the new Audi S4. …