At a press conference today, Harald Krueger, the CEO of BMW, laid out the broad brushstrokes of its near-term plan, dubbed "Strategy Number One > Next", including details on a few new models. Before 2016 is up, BMW will unveil an upgraded version of its i3 hatch with "increased battery capacity and additional range". At present, the pure EV version of the i3 has a 22kWh battery pack that's good for a driving range of between 130 and 160 kilometres. …