To mark the end of local production, Holden this year released three limited-edition Commodore models, which saw enthusiasts and investors scramble to purchase a slice of motoring history. One of those buyers was Chris Thompson from Ballarat, Victoria, who bought a Director. We were given the opportunity to take a ride in the passenger seat as Chris spoke about the car. You can hear the full interview at the bottom of this article (which we recommend, because V8), or you can read it below. …