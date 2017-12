The new Honda Civic goes back to the sporty roots of the original model and the brand’s core DNA of creating fun cars to drive, the Japanese brand says. Speaking to CarAdvice at the unveiling of the new Honda Civic RallyCross race car, Honda America’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, Jeff Conrad, admitted that Honda had gone through some troubled times of late. But, Conrad said, the tenth-generation civic marks a new era for the manufacturer. …