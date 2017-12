The 2016 Mitsubishi Mirage hatch and sedan have been given a fresh update for 2016, with a number of styling and performance enhancements on offer across the range. The price of entry is up for 2016, but Mitsubishi says the increase is joined by a number of improvements. The line-up now kicks off at $12,250 plus on-road costs (up $260) and the now auto-only hatch LS is priced at $15,250 (up $260). …