Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis, will initially have its focus set on achieving its status as a provider of luxury cars than hitting sales goals, says the brand’s general manager in the US. Speaking to CarAdvice at the Genesis stand during last week’s New York motor show, Erwin Raphael, the newly appointed boss of Genesis in the US, admitted that the brand has enormous challenges ahead and that its initial goal will be about brand building and establishment, rather than volume. …