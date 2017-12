Fiat Chrysler (FCA) chairman Sergio Marchionne has ruled out a merger with PSA Peugeot-Citroen, but said that the automaker is in open discussions with non-automotive companies. In an industry event this week in Chicago, Marchionne told Reuters that the Italian-American automaker had no plans to combine with PSA Peugeot-Citroen. He conceded that the a merger would have certain advantages, although they were "too little" and "would limit the choices open to FCA going forward". …