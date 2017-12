In an interesting convergence of two diametrically-opposed line graphs, Land Rover is currently selling more vehicles in Australia than Jeep, while it's also selling more SUVs than Mercedes-Benz and BMW in the luxury market. Between January and March, Land Rover sold 4093 units in Australia, up 49.8 per cent. Jeep, meanwhile, sold 3787, down 50.1 per cent. At the same time in 2015, Jeep’s sales were triple Land Rover’s — a big shift inside 12 months. …