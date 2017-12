Production of the Tesla Model X has been hampered by what the company claims is “hubris” and cramming “far too much new technology” into a new vehicle. Despite the hype and apparent enthusiasm of Tesla loyalists, there aren’t many Model X crossovers on the road today. In the last four months of 2015 just 208 Model X crossovers were delivered to customers. In the first quarter of 2016, deliveries increased to 2400. …