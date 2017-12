The 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class claims to be the world's first 'premium' global dual-cab ute, so Jez Spinks flew over to the the global launch in Chile to discover if the new ute lives up to the hype. Watch his video above, and read the full review here. Final pricing and specifications for the Australian market are yet to be announced, though you can read our initial details story here. Here's a quick recap of what we know so far: …