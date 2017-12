Nissan Middle East has set a new Guinness World Record for the world’s fastest drift at an event in the United Arab Emirates. Behind the wheel of a heavily-modified Nissan GT-R Nismo, Japanese drifter, Masato Kawabata sent the GT-R into a drift at an incredible 304.96km/h. The drift was completed at Fujairah International Airport in the UAE and used every inch of the three kilometre runway in order to reach the 300km/h benchmark the team had set itself. …