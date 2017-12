"We want more AMG models!" That's the feedback from current Mercedes-Benz customers, according to Dr. Dieter Zetsche, the brand's global chief. His comment comes in response to a question on whether the company is currently directing more R&D budget towards autonomous driving cars or pure electric cars. "People are not telling us, 'why don't you have an electric car?'," Zetsche says. "Rather, they are telling us why can't you deliver more AMG vehicles!" …