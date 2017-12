A set of images that preview what looks to be the next generation of Peugeot’s i-Cockpit infotainment system has surfaced online, offering a look at what will likely be the new 3008 SUV’s interior. The images, made up of two leaked marketing shots and a collection of close-up spy photos that appeared in the Chinese press over the weekend, reveal a new dashtop screen and an expansive display in place of the conventional instrument cluster. …