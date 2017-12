The local 2016 Range Rover Evoque range will get an extra-special ‘Ember’ edition later this year, priced from $93,499 plus on-road costs. A big new 10.2-inch display will also be offered in the wider range, after it was first introduced with the new Evoque Convertible. The limited-edition Ember model features a ‘Santorini’ black and ‘Firenze’ red colourway, with a number of other tweaks added as an upgrade to the Td4 180 HSE Dynamic model on which it’s based. …