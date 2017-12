Confession time. I occasionally drive along with my fog lights on, rain hail or shine… and I love it. There’s no accidental knock of the switch or a ‘what does this button do’ moment (looking at your rear foggy, Hyundai Excel owners…). It is always a measured, intentional action. I know it's frowned upon. I know it is (for the most part) illegal. I know I shouldn’t do it. But I’m not going to stop. …