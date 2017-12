The all-new 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe is now on sale in Australia, joining the sedan and wagon variants that landed locally in 2014. The new 2016 C-Class coupe was first revealed in August last year, with the hero Mercedes-AMG C63 model debuting a week later. The months since have also seen the new C-Class Cabriolet revealed, making its first appearance at the Geneva motor show earlier this year. That body style will round out the Australian range later this year. …