The next-generation Mercedes-AMG E63 wagon has been photographed outside the Nurburgring in Germany with ever-shrinking quantities of camouflage. Compared to earlier prototypes of the high-performance E63 sedan and new E-Class wagon, this car has shed some layers of disguise, with much of the doors, rear flanks and tailgate doing without the swirly camouflage that still adorns the sills, bumpers, rear windows, and the entire front end. …