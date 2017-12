If you missed out on being one of the original 25 people in the world to get their mitts on the mental, limited-edition Ariel Atom V8, rejoice: the UK-based company has some big news. Well, small news actually. The Ariel Motor Company has announced that after “many attempts and enquiries”, the first scale-model Ariel Atom is now available. And what better Ariel Atom to base it on than the certifiably insane Ariel Atom V8. …