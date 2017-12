The BMW M3 CS has been snapped during testing, providing a peek at the upcoming hot four-door. Like the two-door M4 CS, it builds on the base four-door M3 body with a carbon fibre bonnet and splitter, along with a gurney spoiler on the bootlid. All the same touches feature on the M4 CS. Power is expected to come from the 338kW turbocharged inline-six engine found in the M4 CS, making this the most powerful M3 ever. …