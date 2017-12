The production version of the well-received Kia GT concept, first revealed way back in 2011, has been caught testing in California this week. This prototype had first been spied on the back of a truck in April, with a pair of tightly-cropped images offering a first look at the big four-door coupe. Now, thanks to these revealing new photos taken near Kia's styling centre in Irvine, California, we have the best look yet at the GT concept's long-coming production form. …