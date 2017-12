Drivers are travelling around 10km/h faster than they think they should in roadworks zones, according to a study by Queensland University of Technology’s Centre for Accident Research & Road Safety (CARRS-Q). QUT’s Dr Ashim Debnath said more than 400 drivers were shown images of roadwork zones without speed limit signs and asked to nominate the speed they deemed safe. These figures were then compared with the actual speeds of the drivers travelling through the same zones. …