Italian marque Ferrari has received multiple honours at this week’s International Engine of the Year awards, with praise heaped on its 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8. The engine - found in the 488 GTB, 488 Spider and California T - took the top prize for 2016, edging out last year’s winner: BMW’s 1.5-litre plug-in-hybrid powertrain from the i8. It also took top honours in the Performance Engine, New Engine and the 3.0-litre to 4.0-litre categories. …