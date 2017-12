Hyundai has unveiled its 'new' 2017 Genesis G80 sedan in South Korea this week, ahead of an Australian debut set for sometime next year. Debuting as an update and renamed version of the model known here as the Hyundai Genesis, the G80 will be the first model to be marketed specifically under the Genesis brand in Australia. As previously confirmed, however, it will continue to be sold through Hyundai dealerships. …