A new entry-level 2018 BMW X3 sDrive20i model has been announced for Australia, following last week's addition of a more affordable new sDrive18i model to the X1 range. Availability of the sDrive20i cuts the price of entry into the new-generation BMW X3 range by $3000, now starting at $65,900 before on-road costs. For those who prefer petrol engines, the sDrive20i is also $10,000 more affordable than the xDrive30i, previously the only petrol option. …