A new limited-edition variant has been added to the 2016 Honda CR-V line-up this week, adding new features at the lower end of the range. This new limited edition follows the diesel-powered DTi-L Limited Edition and the petrol VTi Limited Edition, both of which were unveiled last year and joined the 2015 CR-V range. The 2016 limited-edition CR-V is set to bring with it a number of features over the standard CR-V, which Honda hopes will encourage new buyers to the category. …