Update - The Rs500 prototype was spied again at the Nurburgring sporting some more visual upgrades. See bottom of article for details. A development vehicle believed to be the new Ford Focus RS500 has been spied testing. While no confirmation of the powered-up hyper hatch has been given, these photos look to be the first clear evidence that Ford is working on an even more powerful version of the already-manic Focus RS hyper hatch. …