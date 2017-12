Mazda, the Japanese brand that has bet its powertrain future on the continuation of the internal combustion engine for the medium to long-term, has also acknowledged that work on its SkyActiv D turbo-diesel engines will continue for years to come. Despite having announced and soon set to launch a range of new compression-ignition SkyActiv X engines, which take the best of petrol and diesel into account, Mazda says there is still a place for diesel engines in its line-up. …