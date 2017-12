Subaru Australia will embark on a mission to establish more popup and retail stores in shopping centres as well as provide mobile servicing as it seeks to enhance its customer experience with the brand’s new ‘Subaru Do’ strategy. Speaking to the media at the launch of the new 2017 Subaru Levorg this week, the company's local boss, Nick Senior, announced the launch of 'pop-up' stores at shopping centres in the Melbourne suburbs of Hopper's Crossing and Preston. …