Given that the modern-day 86 is inspired by the AE86 Corolla of the early-to-mid 1980s, it's surprising that this is the first Toyota 86 Initial D concept to be officially commissioned by Toyota. Created by Toyota's UK arm, the concept is inspired by the car that starred in the Initial D manga comic books, which were published between 1995 and 2013, as well as the related 1998 animated television series. …