The long-mooted introduction of BMW tuner Alpina to the Australian market was confirmed today, with the ADR-certified, 4 Series-based B4 Bi-Turbo launching in November. As you can read here, 50-year old Alpina has long been on the radar as Australia, as a sports-luxury yin to the BMW M Division’s hardcore performance yang. Considering the booming sales of BMW M, Mercedes-AMG and Audi Sport in Australia, it should come as no surprise. …