As any model does, the all-new Bentley Bentayga has found its share of detractors when it comes to styling. But, the thing is, so did the bold and vaguely retro-futuristic EXP 9F concept that came before it. Indeed, back in 2012, reports out of Europe suggested that sources within Bentley had conceded that the EXP 9F's styling was "a little heavy-handed", moving the marque's designers to return to the drawing board. …