Full details for the new BMW 740e iPerformance plug-in hybrid sedan have been handed down overnight, following its unveiling at the Geneva motor show earlier this year. Although the 740e iPerformance was the first model in the new iPerformance range to be revealed, it was beaten to market by the 330e and X5 xDrive40e models. But, just as the 7 Series is BMW's overall flagship, this new variant will likewise enjoy a similar position in the iPerformance family. …