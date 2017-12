The facelifted Lamborghini Aventador has been spied doing a spot of hot weather testing in southern Europe. Visually, the revised Aventador features reshaped lower air intakes in the front bumper. There's also a redone set of side sills. Around the back, the chromed frame around the exhaust tips has been reshaped to be taller and narrower. The design of the rear bumper has also been extensively revised with a much more noticeable diffuser and an explosion slashes, cuts and creases. …