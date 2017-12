You may have seen our hugely popular list of cars that Aussies should be buying, but aren’t. And while it hasn’t done anything to improve the fortunes of the Peugeot 308 – despite our vehement insistence that it is one of the cars that should get small car purchasers through the door – the response was excellent. So, with a focus on the first six months of sales in 2016, here’s an updated list of seven cars that really should be attracting more buyers. Let us know if you agree! Jeep Renegade …