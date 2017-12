Full Australian pricing and details for the all-new 2016 Renault Koleos have now been released, following the initial details handed down earlier this month. As promised, the new Koleos will kick off from $29,990 plus on-road costs for the entry-level Life 4x2 model. Further into the range will be the mid-spec Zen, available in $33,990 4x2 and $36,490 4x4 forms, while on the top shelf will sit the Intens 4x4 from $43,490 - all plus on-road costs. …