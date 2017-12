Toyota’s upcoming sports car is widely anticipated to revive the Supra nameplate, and while not locked in, the company’s chief engineer says he - and his colleagues - like to see that happen. Speaking with CarAdvice at the international media drive for the facelifted Toyota 86 range, Tetsuya Tada, the company’s global chief engineer, said he wants the upcoming sports car – co-developed with BMW – to be named Supra. “I love the Supra and I love the name Supra,” Tada-san said. …