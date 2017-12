The McLaren 688HS has been photographed completely undisguised on, what seems like, the factory floor. The image above was posted on the McLaren Life forums by user JFPW3097 after somehow turning up on his Facebook feed. This latest photo seemingly confirms the authenticity of renderings that were leaked online in early June. The above image gives us a look at the car's revised aero package up front, which now includes two winglets on each side. …