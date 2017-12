UPDATE: More pictures of the 2017 Honda Civic Hatch - yes, it has a capital H, according to Honda - have been added. Initially, only the rear had been revealed. The eagerly-awaited 2017 Honda Civic Hatch has officially broken cover in the US ahead of its Australian debut set for early next year. While leaked images of the car surfaced out of Europe last week, this is the first official photo of the car that was revealed as the Civic Hatchback Prototype during March's Geneva motor show. …