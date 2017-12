Volkswagen Australia wants people to perceive its brand as semi-premium, placing it below the high-end German luxury offerings from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz but a cut above the mainstream Japanese and Korean contenders in the market. The company's mission, encapsulated by the corporate slogan 'premium for the people', is being led by managing director Michael Bartsch, now almost a year into the job and set on shifting the company's culture. …