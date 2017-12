The Mercedes-Benz Unimog has been in production since the 1950s and fits somewhere in between the old-school G-Class 4X4 and the company’s larger trucks. Its go-anywhere theme is even being extended to the track - but not the race kind. Almost like a Lego kit, the Unimog can be customised endlessly to suit different customer needs, with the trucks being used around the world as tractors, snowplows, cranes, military trucks - and now trains. …