Hyundai’s upcoming N performance brand is expected to release six models in its first two years of operation, including a hot hatch and performance variants of the company’s SUVs. Hyundai N, which has been around as a brand for close to three years, has so far had exposure mainly on the South Korean brand’s World Rally Championship car. But, its first car, the Hyundai i30 N hot hatch, is expected to hit local showrooms in the second half of 2017. …